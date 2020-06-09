Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who are the best left wings in Boston Bruins history?

The Bruins have had a number of forwards on the left side over the years, most recently with Brad Marchand and Milan Lucic, while also dating back to Sergei Samsonov and even Johnny Bucyk. The list is rather extensive. And rather talented.

Well, a panel of six of our NESN Bruins analysts will have a chance to draft those wingers from an elite list when “Bruins Fantasy Draft” airs June 14 at 7 p.m. ET.

Before it airs, we’re wanted to break down a few of the most noteworthy names with some equally noteworthy stats. You can check it out here:

Rick Middleton (1976-88) — Middleton spent 12 of his 14 NHL seasons with the Bruins, playing 881 games during his Boston tenure. The one-time NHL All-Star recorded 898 points with 402 goals and 496 assists in those 12 seasons.

Ken Hodge (1967-76) — The two-time Stanley Cup champion (1970, 1972) played 652 games in Boston during his nine-year tenure. Hodge, a two-time NHL All-Star, recorded 674 points with 289 goals and 385 assists during those nine seasons.

Brad Marchand (2009-present) — The current left wing of the Bruins has spent each of his 11 NHL seasons in Boston. A 2011 Stanley Cup champion, Marchand has played 751 career games with 646 points (290 goals, 356 assists). Marchand is a force on Boston’s top-line, having tallied 87 points in 70 games during the 2019-20 campaign.

Charlie Simmer (1984-87) — Simmer made the most of his three-year tenure in Boston, winning the 1985-86 Bill Masterson Memorial Trophy as the player “who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.” The two-time NHL All-Star played 198 games in Boston while compiling 192 points (98 goals, 94 assists).

Wayne Cashman (1964-83) — Cashman played each of his 17 NHL seasons in Boston, helping the Bruins claim a pair of Stanley Cups while earning one NHL All-Star selection. Cashman played 1,027 games during those 17 seasons while recording 793 points on 277 goals and 516 assists.

Andy Brickley (1988-92) — A current broadcaster of the Bruins, Brickley played four of his 11 NHL seasons in Boston before hanging up his skates following the 1993-94 season. His Bruins tenure consisted of 177 games in which he recorded 113 points with 37 goals and 76 assists.

Milan Lucic (2007-15) — A Stanley Cup champion with the 2011 Bruins, Lucic was a fan-favorite during his eight years in Boston. He played 566 games in a Bruins sweater while recording 342 points with 139 goals and 203 assists. He also served a noteworthy 772 penalty minutes in Boston.

Sergei Samsonov (1997-2006) — It didn’t take long for Boston’s 1997 No. 8 overall pick to familiarize himself in the city, posting a sensational rookie season (22 goals, 25 assists), which ultimately earned him the Calder Memorial Trophy.. Thereafter, Samsonov played 514 career games with the Bruins recording 376 points on 164 goals and 212 assists.

Johnny Bucyk (1957-78) — A Hockey Hall of Fame selection in 1981, Bucyk played 21 of his marathon-worthy 23 seasons in Boston, tying up the skates for 1,436 career games with the B’s. The two-time Stanley Cup champion recorded 1,339 points with 545 goals and 794 assists, including a 116-point season in 1970-71. His No. 9 jersey hangs in the Boston rafters.

P.J. Axelsson (1997-2009) — Axelsson spent all 11 of his NHL seasons in Boston. He played 797 games for the Bruins, recording 287 points with 103 goals and 184 assists.

Woody Dumart (1935-42, 1945-54) — A member of the 1992 Hockey Hall of Fame class, Dumart spent all 16 of his NHL years in Boston, despite a brief break in between. Dumart played 774 games with the Bruins, recording 430 points with 211 goals and 219 assists. In addition to his two Stanley Cup rings, he also was a three-time All-Star.

Ken Linseman (1984-90) — Linseman spent six years in Boston and played 389 games. He recorded 372 points with 125 goals and 247 assists in a Bruins uniform, before calling it a career following the 1991-92 season.

