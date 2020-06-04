Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Several members of the Boston Celtics have kept busy this past week by participating in some of the peaceful protests occurring across the United States. And Danny Ainge loves it.

The C’s president of basketball operations spoke on the phone with members of the team Wednesday, where he got a chance to hear their thoughts on the issues driving the nationwide protests. Ainge hopped on Twitter later in the day to praise their efforts and thoughtfulness.

“I spent some time today on the phone with our team. I’m so proud to be associated with them in our shared quest for positive change,” Ainge tweeted. “I feel hope in our future as I listen to their ideas and dreams for a better society. There is so much to learn from these young men.”

Ainge tagged Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Enes Kanter, Jayson Tatum, Semi Ojeleye, Kemba Walker and Gordon Hayward in the tweet, followed by the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag.

Now, that’s what we like to see.

