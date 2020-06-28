Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yes, UFC’s Fight Island is real. And it looks really cool, too.

Fans are getting a sneak preview of what the venue for UFC 251 will look like ahead of the July 11 event, courtesy of UFC president Dana White. White took to Twitter on Saturday night ahead of UFC APEX to give fans a look at the octagon under construction under a picturesque sunset.

And all we can say is… wow.

Check it out.

UFC 251 officially kicks off July 11 at 10 p.m. ET. The card will feature Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns battling it out for the welterweight title and Paige VanZant and Amanda Ribas competing for the women’s flyweight title, among others.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via USA TODAY Sports Images