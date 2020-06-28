Yes, UFC’s Fight Island is real. And it looks really cool, too.
Fans are getting a sneak preview of what the venue for UFC 251 will look like ahead of the July 11 event, courtesy of UFC president Dana White. White took to Twitter on Saturday night ahead of UFC APEX to give fans a look at the octagon under construction under a picturesque sunset.
And all we can say is… wow.
Check it out.
Fight Island baby!!! #YasIsland pic.twitter.com/LTe8Jlgvgv
— danawhite (@danawhite) June 28, 2020
UFC 251 officially kicks off July 11 at 10 p.m. ET. The card will feature Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns battling it out for the welterweight title and Paige VanZant and Amanda Ribas competing for the women’s flyweight title, among others.
Thumbnail photo via Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via USA TODAY Sports Images