Stop of is you’ve heard this before: Major League Baseball players have rejected the league’s latest proposal.

The MLBPA rejected the league’s 60-game proposal in a 33-5 vote Monday afternoon, as reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. The MLBPA released a statement Monday afternoon confirming its rejection.

And while the MLBPA had hoped to reach a “revised” agreement with the league in some capacity, the union remains “fully committed” to a return to the field as soon as possible.

“Earlier this evening, the full Board reaffirmed the players’ eagerness to return to work as soon and as safely as possible. To that end we anticipate finalizing a comprehensive set of health and safety protocols with Major League Baseball in the coming days, and we await word from the league on the resumption of spring training camps and a proposed 2020 schedule.”

The Major League Baseball Players Association today released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/1OnFBsoEjd — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) June 22, 2020

So, what happens now?

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is expected to implement a season length of his choosing. Manfred is believed to be preparing another 60-game proposal beginning July 29, per Nightengale, though no official announcement has been made.

Commissioner Rob Manfred is scheduled to implement a 60-game season that will start July 29, although no official announcement yet — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 22, 2020

Time is ticking, however, and MLB is (still) on the clock.

