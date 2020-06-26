Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Natalie Decker will not be competing at Pocono Raceway on Saturday.

It was revealed Friday, through Decker’s official website, that the 23-year-old will miss the Pocono Organics 150 To Benefit Farm Aid truck race due to bile duct complications, which have kept her hospitalized since Tuesday. According to the statement provided by her team, the complications stem from Decker’s gallbladder removal back in December.

The Niece Motorsports driver last competed in a NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series race May 26 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where she finished 27th in the NC Education Lottery 200. Decker is next scheduled to race July 9 at Kentucky Speedway.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images