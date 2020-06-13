Mark Blotner was ready for normalcy after a bout with serious illness.

A NESN panel has chosen the Newton, Mass., native as the NESN Fans’ Choice Contest Week 4 winner. Blotner regularly attended Bruins games at TD Garden with his son, Leo, until 2018 when cancer prevented him from doing so. After Mark beat cancer, the Blotners returned to TD Garden where they witnessed Boston’s clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets on May 4, 2019 in Game 5 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs second-round series.

“My son and I really love going to Bruins games but when I got cancer two years ago, we were unable to go,” Mark Blotner wrote in his entry. “But, after I recovered one of the first games I went to with my son was game five against the Blue Jackets last year. It was a thrilling win and when It meant a lot to us.”

Tune in to NESN at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday to relive the Bruins versus Blue Jackets game Mark Blotner chose.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images