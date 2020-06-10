Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins were the NHL’s best team when it paused operations in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Boston looked destined to clinch the Eastern Conference division and head back to the Stanley Cup Final.

It appears sportsbooks still think that way.

The 2019-20 regular season officially came to a close in May after commissioner Gary Bettman announced a 24-team postseason format that is hopeful to happen this summer. That conclusion meant the Bruins won the Presidents’ Trophy, while David Pastrnak, Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak picked up awards of their own.

Of course, the main goal of any NHL team is to hoist Lord Stanley. And sportsbooks believe the B’s can make it back-to-back appearances should hockey resume.

As of Tuesday, Boston and the Tampa Bay Lightning both are +650 to win the Stanley Cup, with the B’s coming in at +325 to win the Eastern Conference’s top seed, according to BetOnline.ag.

They also have the B’s in the top three possible matchups:

— Boston Bruins vs Colorado Avalanche 16/1

— Boston Bruins vs Vegas Golden Knights 16/1

— Boston Bruins vs St. Louis Blues 18/1

The Black and Gold are in six of a potential 25 overall matchups.

Of course, we’ll just have to wait and see if the Bruins can get a second straight shot at the Stanley Cup Final.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images