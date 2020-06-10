The Class of 2020 might not have ended their senior year the way they wanted, but some local sports teams want graduates to know just how unique they are.

WGBH and WBZ-TV partnered in airing the “Massachusetts Commencement 2020” special Tuesday evening, honoring high school seniors that missed their respective commencement ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several members of the Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics and New England Patriots appeared on the program, and offered some encouraging words to this year’s graduates.

Here are some of the highlights:

Patriots S Devin McCourty

First and foremost, I want to say congratulations! You made it through trying times throughout your years, ups and downs, school work and I think the biggest fight of it all is what we’ve been going through (with the coronavirus). You’ve made it to the finish line, you’ve crossed that finish line. You’ve done the unthinkable. Take a moment to embrace your family and friends — all your loved ones who have helped you get to this point — tell them ‘Thank you,’ and be ready now. It’s time for you to be our leaders, be our future. So keep on believing, keep on doing what you’re doing and good luck with your future endeavors.

Patriots CB Jason McCourty

You guys did it! You were able to succeed in the middle of a pandemic and a crisis going on in our country. You guys have proven that through adversity, you can come out on the other end stronger than you started. I expect you guys carry that on as you continue to go throughout life. You’re going to face more adversity and you’re going to face obstacles that get int he way of your goals. Continue to swerve around them, jump over them and do whatever you need to do to find success. You guys have proven it and you’ll continue to prove it. Believe in yourselves, chase your dreams and do great things.

Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke

It’s been a tough few months on everyone. And you seniors, we know you’ve had to miss a lot. You’ve had to make a lot of adjustments. You continued to work hard and (got) to graduate. We wish you a lot of success in your next adventures and be proud of your accomplishments. You’ve earned it!

Red Sox OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

(Graduation) is an amazing achievement and accomplishment. I know your family, friend and you should be proud of yourself as well. Obviously, during these times, things are a little difficult and you’re not able to do your graduation in person. But that should not take away from all of the achievements that you’ve accomplished. I’m wishing every one nothing but the best on your future endeavors.

Celtics C Tacko Fall

I know you worked really hard to get to this point, to get your diploma, and it’s definitely a bummer that you can’t go out there and … walk the stage. You guys still should be proud of yourselves and what you have accomplished. This won’t take away anything from you, it’s just another experience to go through and to learn from. The sky is the limit. go out there and make the world a better place.

Celtics C Enes Kanter

I hope you’re doing well and staying safe. I know we’re having some rough times cuz of this coronavirus, a lot of graduation ceremonies have been canceled, but your hard work is going to pay off. So just keep working hard. And me and my teammates and the whole Celtics organization want to say congrats!

Celtics F Jaylen Brown

You made it! Your hard work does not go unnoticed. We appreciate you so much. Sorry for the unfortunate circumstance, but on behalf of the Boston Celtics and myself, we want to congratulate you and tell you that you’ve made it. So, congrats!

Congratulations, Class of 2020! You’ve earned it.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images