It appears the resumption of spring training will be held at neither a spring training facility nor during the spring.

Such is life during COVID-19.

Amid outbreaks of the coronavirus in Florida, which resulted in the reported temporary closing of all camps for deep cleaning Friday, the Boston Red Sox will have their resumed spring training at Fenway Park, team president and CEO Sam Kennedy told The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham.

And the Red Sox won’t be alone, either. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, all 30 teams (or at least 29) will have their camps at their home ballparks.

Stay at home orders, #MLB style: Every team with possible exception being the Toronto #Bluejays because of Canadian travel restrictions, will train in their home cities for spring training 2.0. https://t.co/ujovSjTaOr — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 20, 2020

Of course, this all is predicated on there actually being an MLB season, as the negotiations for a return to play between the league and players’ association has yet to reach an end — one way or the other.

This news also comes after multiple Philadelphia Phillies tested positive for COVID-19, while a Toronto Blue Jays player also showed symptoms of the virus.

