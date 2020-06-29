Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox continued to add to their farm system Monday, signing three more undrafted free agents to minor league contracts.

Red Sox director of amateur scouting Paul Toboni announced in a press release that Boston has signed catcher Juan Montero (Puerto Rico Baseball Academy) and right-handed pitchers Casey Cobb (University of Alabama) and Henry Nunez (Centro Especializado De Educacion Avanzada Cedea).

The Red Sox now have signed 14 undrafted free agents (10 pitchers, two catchers and two infielders) in wake of the 2020 Major League Baseball draft, which wrapped up June 11 and consisted of only five rounds in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Boston, which didn’t own a second-round pick as punishment for MLB’s investigation into allegations the Red Sox illegally stole signs in 2018, selected four players in the draft: Nick Yorke, Blaze Jordan, Jeremy Wu-Yelland and Shane Drohan.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images