Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The PGA’s return is upon us, and golf fans have another reason to follow the competition closely.

The 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge will take place between Thursday and Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas, at Colonial Country Club, and the “Charles Schwab Challenge” predictive game NESN is hosting on its gaming site, Games.NESN.com, allows fans to have a stake in the action.

Although fans won’t attend the event due to coronavirus-related restrictions, all but four of the world’s top-20 ranked golfers will compete in the PGA’s first event in three months.

You have until 7 a.m. on Thursday to make your picks, and you might win a $25 gift code to the ’47 online store if they turn out to be correct.

Thumbnail photo via Raymond Carlin III/USA TODAY Sports Images