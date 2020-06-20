Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Curtis Blaydes is determined to use his next fight as a stepping stone toward glory.

The third-ranked UFC heavyweight contender will face seventh-ranked Alexander Volkov on Saturday at UFC Apex in Las Vegas in the main event of “UFC Fight Night,” hoping to position himself for a shot at the title later this year. Fight fans can have a stake in the action thanks to NESN Games’ “UFC Fight Night: Blaydes Vs. Volkov” contest, in which they predict the outcome of this bout and others with the chance to win prizes.

Eighth-ranked featherweight Josh Emmett will fight 10th-ranked Shane Burgos in the co-main event. Sixth-ranked women’s bantamweight Raquel Pennington will take on 10th-ranked Marion Reneau also will headline the undercard.

Sign up now to play and make your picks on each fight’s winner and total rounds. The lucky winner will score some swag through a $25 gift code to the ’47 online store.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/via USA TODAY Sports Images