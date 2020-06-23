Tuukka Rask intends to return to the fold shortly.

The Boston Bruins goaltender revealed Monday he plans to rejoin his teammates at Warrior Ice Arena on Wednesday. Some other Bruins have been working out voluntarily at the Bruins practice facility for the last two weeks, but Rask has been absent because he has a newborn child at home.

“I just got my latest testing done today for the coronavirus and if that comes negative I will skate Wednesday and then three days a week going from there,” Rask said Monday in a town hall with some of the team’s young fans. “Then we’ll see what happens with the training camp, but a little bit working out and skating in the future.”

#NHLBruins Kids Week is a go!@tuukkarask kicked things off this morning with a Town Hall Q&A for some of our youngest fans and Kids Club members. pic.twitter.com/uFy3r963Hi — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 22, 2020

The Bruins and other NHL teams currently are in Phase 2 of the league’s return plan, with players allowed to work out in groups of up to 12. The 24 teams that will resume the NHL season will open training camps formally July 10, giving Rask some time to shake off some rust before workouts begin in earnest.

