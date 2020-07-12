The NHL on Monday will begin Phase 4 of the league’s return-to-play plan, opening training camp for teams such as the Boston Bruins.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, while speaking with the media on a video call Sunday, explained his excitement, while remaining a bit reserved due to the circumstances that surround the return amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re all excited about playing hockey again,” Sweeney said, per the team. “Is there apprehension or nervousness? Well, we always want what’s best for the players, and the health of the players. And whether or not we stub our toe here along the way is yet to be seen.

“We’re going to have positive cases throughout this Phase 3, Phase 4. We just have to avoid an outbreak, which would be hurtful in this situation. But the league has done a really good job of lining things up accordingly in the Hub Cities. Toronto and Edmonton are well prepared. We’re going to give it our best effort and hopefully are able to carry it on.”

The Bruins, who announced their training camp roster Saturday, will return to the ice Aug. 2 against the Philadelphia Flyers. Check out their full schedule of round-robin games.

