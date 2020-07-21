It really came as no surprise when Patrice Bergeron was named a finalist for the ninth straight season Monday. But it also came as no surprise how the Boston Bruins center reacted to the news.

Bergeron will look to take home a record-breaking fifth Frank J. Selke Award later this year. But the center knows he wouldn’t have been able to accomplish all he did this season without the help of his teammates.

“It’s always a great recognition,” Bergeron said Monday via Zoom. “You also have to realize and keep in mind that it is a team sport and I wouldn’t be here without the help of all my teammates. So it’s the same thing every year. It’s one of those things where you can’t accomplish that on your own. I’ve been fortunate enough to play on great teams, great lines and been coached by great coaches. So that has helped me tremendously over the years.”

Of course, he was as humble as ever.

Bergeron and the B’s begin their quest for the Cup on Aug. 2 against the Philadelphia Flyers when they begin the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifying Round Games.

Thumbnail photo via Sarah Stier/USA TODAY Sports Images