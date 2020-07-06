Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Darrell Wallace Jr. took the high road after being called out by the President of the United States.

Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at Wallace, calling for the African American NASCAR driver to apologize for last month’s noose incident, which he falsely labeled at “hoax”. Trump also falsely claimed the Wallace controversy, coupled with NASCAR’s recent banning of the confederate flag, has led to historically low ratings for the sport.

Wallace responded with the following statement Monday afternoon:

To the next generation and little ones following my foot steps..#LoveWins pic.twitter.com/tVaV3pkdLe — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 6, 2020

Wallace’s team, Richard Petty Motorsports, did not comment on the situation when we reached out to by multiple media outlets. It did show support in a tweet, however.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended Trump during Monday’s media availability.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images