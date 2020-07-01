Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears the Boston Celtics will head down to Florida with everyone available.

The Celtics are scheduled to journey to the NBA’s Orlando campus for the season restart next week. And at the moment, the team has not had any positive COVID-19 tests, and no one has indicated they plan to sit out the return.

Stevens: No one has opted out from the Celtics. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 1, 2020

This obviously is good news for the Celtics, whose eight-game seeding round schedule is largely favorable in part because they’ll face teams that will have notable players out.

The Celtics’ first game in Orlando will be on July 31 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images