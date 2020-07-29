Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NESN announced Wednesday that Bruins forward Charlie Coyle has been named the winner of NESN’s 7th Player Award presented by the Law Tigers Motorcycle Injury Lawyers. Coyle was selected by a fan vote on NESN.com. NESN’s 7th Player Award is an annual award presented to the Bruin who exceeded the expectations of Bruins fans during the season. A feature highlighting Coyle’s accomplishments and an exclusive interview with Coyle hosted by NESN’s play-by-play analyst Jack Edwards will air for the first time at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday during NESN’s pre-game coverage.

Coyle, 28, produced 16 goals and 21 assists for 37 points with a plus-nine rating in 70 games with Boston this season. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound centerman ranked fifth on the team in goals, seventh in assists, sixth in scoring, and averaged the fifth-most ice time (16:47) among forwards.

He was acquired by the Bruins at the 2018-19 trade deadline from the Minnesota Wild and tallied two goals and four assists for six points in 21 regular season games with Boston following the trade. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound was one of the team’s top scorers in the 2019 NHL playoffs, tying for the team lead with nine goals and seven assists for 16 points in 24 postseason games.

On Nov. 27, 2019, Coyle signed a six-year contract extension with the club through the 2025-26 season.

Over his eight-year NHL career, Coyle has skated in 570 NHL games, compiling 109 goals and 176 assists for 285 points. He has added 16 goals and 15 assists for 31 points in 68 career postseason games.

The East Weymouth, Mass., native originally was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the first round (28th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

In addition to the 7th Player Award trophy, Coyle will receive $5,000 to donate to the charity of his choice.

Past recipients of NESN’s 7th Player Award currently on the Bruins include Chris Wagner (2019), Charlie McAvoy (2018), David Pastrnak (2017, 2015), Brad Marchand (2016, 2011), Tuukka Rask (2010) and David Krejci (2009). Additionally, NESN analysts Barry Pederson (1982) and Andrew Raycroft (2004) also have received the award.

The 7th Player Award Sweepstakes winner is Brendan Cabey from Westwood, Mass., who will receive a custom Harley-Davidson motorcycle courtesy of Boston Harley-Davidson. Motorcycle Hall of Fame father-daughter design duo Dave and Jody Perewitz custom designed the motorcycle to feature black and gold detailing, the Boston Bruins logo, the NESN logo and Coyle’s autograph.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images