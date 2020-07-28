Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The defensive backfield was expected to be the backbone of the Patriots’ defense in the 2020 NFL season.

That very well might still be the case, but the unit now will have to make do without a stalwart in the secondary.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Patrick Chung has elected to opt out of the upcoming season.

The 32-year-old safety joins a growing list of Patriots players who won’t be taking the field in the coming months, including fellow veterans Marcus Cannon, Dont’a Hightower and Brandon Bolden. Chung, who’d considered retirement, has his second child on the way.

Chung’s opt-out leaves a void in starting strong safety slot alongside Devin McCourty. The Patriots added seventh-year safety Adrian Phillips in free agency this offseason and spent their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on safety Kyle Dugger. Terrence Brooks and Cody Davis also reside on New England’s safety depth chart. Nickel cornerback Jonathan Jones has some experience at the position and second-year corner Joejuan Williams reportedly added some safety work to his offseason training.

Chung is under contract with the Patriots through the 2023 season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images