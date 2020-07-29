Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart each put together strong 2019-20 campaigns and now, as the Boston Celtics ramp up for the continuation of the league’s season, they’re gaining well-deserved recognition.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe released his “2020 NBA awards ballot” with categories like NBA MVP, All-NBA, All-Defensive teams and many more. The Celtics duo found themselves among the mix with Tatum mentioned in two different categories and Smart earning himself a nod due to his defense.

The 22-year-old Tatum, a first-time All-Star, was included on Lowe’s All-NBA third team. He joined Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons, Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam, Milwaukee Bucks’ Khris Middleton and Utah Jazz’ Rudy Gobert.

Tatum was also listed third in Lowe’s “Most Improved Players” category, behind New Orleans Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram and the Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo.

Smart, on the other hand, was mentioned on Lowe’s All-Defensive second team. He joined fellow second-team honorees like Chicago Bulls’ Kris Dunn, Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, as well as Milwaukee Bucks’ Brook Lopez.

Both Tatum and Smart will look to show they’re deserving of the praise as they lead the Celtics into their final eight seeding games and ultimately the NBA postseason.

Boston will begin its seeding games on Friday against the Bucks.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images