There are a lot of uncertainties surrounding the NBA’s return-to-play plan set for Orlando at the end of the month.
Perhaps that’s why Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is trying his best to not overcomplicate things.
The 22-year-old All-Star on Tuesday offered a simple reminder about the Celtics’ mindset entering the final eight regular-season games and NBA playoffs, which will start July 30.
“If we’re going to go down there, we might as well try to win a championship,” Tatum said, per NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg.
Simple, yet effective.
The Celtics enter the final stretch of the regular season as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. Boston, however, could make a run at the No. 2 seed based on some favorable regular-season matchups.
It’s all in pursuit of a championship, right?
