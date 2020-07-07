Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There are a lot of uncertainties surrounding the NBA’s return-to-play plan set for Orlando at the end of the month.

Perhaps that’s why Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is trying his best to not overcomplicate things.

The 22-year-old All-Star on Tuesday offered a simple reminder about the Celtics’ mindset entering the final eight regular-season games and NBA playoffs, which will start July 30.

“If we’re going to go down there, we might as well try to win a championship,” Tatum said, per NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg.

Jayson Tatum: “If we’re going to go down there, we might as well try to win a championship." — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) July 7, 2020

Simple, yet effective.

The Celtics enter the final stretch of the regular season as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. Boston, however, could make a run at the No. 2 seed based on some favorable regular-season matchups.

It’s all in pursuit of a championship, right?

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images