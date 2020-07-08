Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving won’t be playing basketball when the NBA returns July 30, so he’s putting his focus into an important topic.

The Brooklyn Nets guard, who underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in March, will take part in producing a special to bring more attention to Breonna Taylor — a 26-year-old Black woman who was shot eight times in her home while she slept by Louisville, K.Y. police March 13.

Taylor’s murder is just one that sparked peaceful protests around the United States.

The TV special is titled #SAYHERNAME: BREONNA TAYLOR and will debut Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on the PlayersTV — a platform created for players to produce their own content.

According to ESPN, “the broadcast will include specific calls for action, such as calls to the offices of city and state officials, voter registrations and social media posts bringing attention to Taylor’s case.”

Only one of the three officers on the scene at Taylor’s house have lost their job.

