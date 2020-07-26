Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles meet Sunday afternoon, you can play along.

NESN Games and Chalkline Sports are teaming up for a pick-six for Sunday’s game at Fenway Park. The rules are simple: Make your best guess on a handful of prop bets about various elements of the game, and potentially win a $50 online gift certificate to the ’47 Brand store.

Picks must be in by the 1:35 p.m. ET start time.

Here are the six different categories:

Moneyline (who will win?)

Over/under 11.5 runs scored

First inning (who will win?)

Over/under 3.5 Ryan Weber strikeouts

Over/under 5.5 Red Sox runs scored

First team to score

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images