When the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles meet Sunday afternoon, you can play along.
NESN Games and Chalkline Sports are teaming up for a pick-six for Sunday’s game at Fenway Park. The rules are simple: Make your best guess on a handful of prop bets about various elements of the game, and potentially win a $50 online gift certificate to the ’47 Brand store.
Picks must be in by the 1:35 p.m. ET start time.
Here are the six different categories:
Moneyline (who will win?)
Over/under 11.5 runs scored
First inning (who will win?)
Over/under 3.5 Ryan Weber strikeouts
Over/under 5.5 Red Sox runs scored
First team to score
Click here to make your Red Sox predictions at Games.NESN.com >>
Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images