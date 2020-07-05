Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Remarkably (and relatively), Masahiro Tanaka is all right.

The New York Yankees pitcher was released from a hospital Saturday evening hours after getting hit in the head by a Giancarlo Stanton line drive. Tanaka, who walked off the Yankee Stadium field under his own power, was placed in concussion protocol.

The 31-year-old later tweeted a personal health update, informing fans he was “all good.”

Here are updates from both the Yankees and Tanaka:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka has been released from the hospital. https://t.co/nuCScPs4LS — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 4, 2020

I appreciate all the support. I feel it a bit right now, but I’m all good. Going to try to get back on the mound ASAP! Thanks again for all the encouraging words! — 田中将大/MASAHIRO TANAKA (@t_masahiro18) July 5, 2020

Obviously, Tanaka is extremely fortunate to not be in worse condition. Stanton is responsible some of the most hardly hit balls of any player in the big leagues.

The Yankees did not offer a timeline for Tanaka’s return to the mound.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images