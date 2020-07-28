As a slew of Patriots players opt out of the 2020 season, Cam Newton apparently can’t wait to get started in New England.
The veteran quarterback tweeted a photo Tuesday of himself with Patriots receivers Julian Edelman and Damiere Byrd. The photo purportedly was taken during a recent workout at UCLA.
“I got real, big plans, I ain’t gone lie,” Newton, quoting rapper J. Cole, wrote in the caption. “I got a whole lot to prove, I ain’t gone lie.”
Take a look:
— Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) July 28, 2020
If Newton can form a connection with both Edelman and Byrd, the latter of whom could surprise a lot of people this season, then the Patriots will be in good shape — on offense, at least.
As for the defense, they suddenly are in dire need of reinforcements. Jadeveon Clowney, anyone?
