The Boston Red Sox officially have signed all four players they selected in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft.

The Red Sox on Friday announced the signings of third baseman Blaze Jordan and left-handed pitcher Shane Drohan, who were selected in the third round and fifth round, respectively, last month.

Jordan, selected out of DeSoto Central High School in Southaven, Miss., is known for his impressive power. Now 17 years old, Jordan really made a name for himself by winning the 2019 High School Home Run Derby at Progressive Field in Cleveland during MLB All-Star Week.

Drohan, plucked from Florida State, also pitched for the Falmouth Commodores of the Cape Cod Baseball League in 2019. The southpaw, who turned 21 in January, actually was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 23rd round in 2017 but chose to attend FSU, where he flashed his potential after committing to baseball full-time.

Boston also picked and subsequently signed second baseman Nick Yorke and left-handed pitcher Jeremy Wu-Yelland, chosen in the first round and fourth round, respectively.

The Red Sox did not own a second-round pick as punishment stemming from MLB’s investigation into allegations they illegally stole signs in 2018.

