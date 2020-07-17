Here are two farmhands Boston Red Sox fans might come to know in the near future.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel on Friday named Tanner Houck and Bryan Mata as the Red Sox prospects who might “make a difference” in the 2020 Major League Baseball season. Neither Houck nor Mata, have reached Boston yet, but McDaniel believes the Red Sox might call upon either right-handed pitcher to fill holes in their starting rotation this season.

“Rule 5 SS Jonathan Arauz might be the only prospect to break camp with the club and SS C.J. Chatham is on the 40-man and also could get playing time, Both are lighter-impact utility types, while the other position player on the 40-man who doesn’t have a clear role yet, Bobby Dalbec (recently returned from the coronavirus), has a line to be a bench bat, platoon partner for 1B Mitch Moreland, or injury replacement for DH J.D. Martinez or 3B Rafael Devers. Keep an eye on starting pitching depth with all the attrition of late, with RHPs Houck and Mata (both off of the 40-man roster, but in the player pool) the highest upside options.”

Coming into the season, Mata and Houck sat third and ninth, respectively, in our Red Sox prospect rankings. Although neither projects to feature on Boston’s Opening Day pitching staff, we included Houck among five prospects who might debut in 2020.

If Boston summons Houck or Mata for big-league duty, and they succeed early on, they’ll impact the team positively for no other reasons than the importance each win carries during this shortened MLB season.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images