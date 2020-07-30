We’re going to go out on a limb and say Darrell Wallace Jr. is better at this whole internet thing than just about everyone else in NASCAR.

GQ recently had Wallace go undercover online to, among other things, answer fan questions on social media and review/edit his own Wikipedia page. The results — shared in a video posted Wednesday to GQ’s YouTube Channel — are pretty awesome and include some insight into Wallace’s “Call of Duty: Warzone” strategy, which you can learn about around the 57-second mark.

Take a look:

Listen, everyone is entitled to their opinions, but it’s a fact that Wallace is wrong for dropping Hospital every time. Obviously, the way to win “Warzone” is by dropping Prison (especially if you get the zone), securing a helicopter (maybe a second, if you’re feeling spicy), and making sure everyone has a self-revive. (And, you know, don’t forget to armor up.)

Anyway, Wallace and the rest of the NASCAR Cup Series will be at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images