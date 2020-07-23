The Boston Red Sox probably have no other choice than to do more damage this season.

MLB.com’s Ian Browne on Wednesday named hitting as the Red Sox’s key to success in the 2020 Major League Baseball season. The Red Sox enter the season with questions surrounding their pitching rotation, but big names their lineup contains is one reason for optimism over their prospects to succeed in 2020.

“The Red Sox need to hit — a lot,” Browne wrote. “They have the talent to do it. Andrew Benintendi, Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez could rival just about any team’s top four if they all hit to their capabilities. There are several other solid hitters at manager Ron Roenicke’s disposal, including Christian Vazquez and Mitch Moreland. Jackie Bradley Jr. is streaky, but he’s a force when he’s on the right kind of streak. The Sox should also have some good bats off the bench, including Kevin Pillar and Michael Chavis.”

The 60-game regular-season will give Boston’s batters little time to grow into the campaign. Instead, they’ll have to start and stay hot in order to give the team the best chance of winning.

First baseman Mitch Moreland said Wednesday the Red Sox must “slow it down day-to-day” in order to start the season on good footing. We’ll begin to learn how well they’ve adopted the mindset Moreland recommends Friday when they welcome the Baltimore Orioles to Fenway Park.

