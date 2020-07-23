The uncertainty currently surrounding Cam Newton goes beyond what his role with the New England Patriots will be.

It remains to be seen whether Newton truly is 100 percent healthy. The veteran quarterback was limited to two games last season due to a foot injury, and he battled through a shoulder ailment over the course of the 2018 campaign. The pair of injuries clearly impacted Newton’s free agency, which lasted roughly three months.

Newton’s condition won’t be known for sure until the star signal-caller takes the field, but NFL insider Jay Glazer is under the impression that the 2015 league MVP is ready to go.

“I think Cam Newton is healthy now, it’s just that teams weren’t able to get an up-close look at him, which many wanted because of the severity of the foot and the shoulder injuries and how long the shoulder injury lasted,” Glazer wrote in his latest mailbag for The Athletic. “They wanted to poke and prod. But I do think he’s healthy now.”

Newton certainly has looked healthy in the slew of training videos he’s posted over the course of the offseason, which have featured footage of the three-time Pro Bowl selection in the gym as well as on-field work with Patriots receivers.

