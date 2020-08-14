In this week’s episode of the NESN After Hours podcast, Cealey Godwin and Emerson Lotzia are joined by Andrew Raycroft to break down the first round Stanley Cup Playoffs series between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes. They also analyze Tuukka Rask’s comments after the Bruins’ loss in Game 2. Finally, they discuss whether cancelling college football is the right call.

Listen to the full podcast below, or click here to listen on Spotify or on iTunes. https://media.transistor.fm/970718c8.mp3

Thumbnail photo via via NESN