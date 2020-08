Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s a brand new episode of the TC & Jerry Podcast.

Tom Caron and Jerry Remy discuss the Boston Red Sox “opener” games so far in 2020. Caron also asks Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom about the decision to allow pitcher Brian Johnson to pursue opportunities elsewhere in MLB. Also, Remy gives his best hockey analysis as the Boston Bruins begin the Stanley Cup Playoffs.