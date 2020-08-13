Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Champions League always delivers.

In this episode of the “NESN Soccer Podcast,” Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus O’Mard discuss Atalanta’s heartbreaking loss to PSG and preview other Champions League quarterfinal matchups in Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona and Manchester City vs. Lyon.

They also react to Juventus’ shocking appointment of Andre Pirlo as manager. Finally, you hear from USWNT star Sam Mewis on her move to Manchester City. Also, watch the video above to learn more about Mewis’ New England roots in our exclusive “Coming Home” interview.

Listen to the episode in the player below, or click here to listen on Spotify or iTunes. https://media.transistor.fm/d1cd8fac.mp3

Thumbnail photo via NESN