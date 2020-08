Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots training camp is upon us.

In this episode of the NESN Patriots Podcast, Doug Kyed and Zack Cox preview a socially distant training camp in Foxboro. They go in depth on what to expect from the quarterback battle between Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.