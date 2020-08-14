That one had to hurt.

Bayern Munich hammered Barcelona 8-2 on Friday in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. The difference between Bayern’s domination and Barcelona’s capitulation was as stark as the scoreline, as the former progresses to the semifinals as favorites to win European soccer’s elite men’s club competition and the latter ends its season in utter shame.

These numbers prove Bayern’s win and Barcelona’s defeat simply were historic.

Twitter naturally had a field day at Barcelona’s expense.

Barcelona deserves every one of those barbs and most of the forthcoming ones.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images