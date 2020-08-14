Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

That one had to hurt.

Bayern Munich hammered Barcelona 8-2 on Friday in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. The difference between Bayern’s domination and Barcelona’s capitulation was as stark as the scoreline, as the former progresses to the semifinals as favorites to win European soccer’s elite men’s club competition and the latter ends its season in utter shame.

A shocking scoreline ends Barcelona's season and lifts Bayern Munich into the @ChampionsLeague semifinals. pic.twitter.com/3ooITUU6aM — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 14, 2020

These numbers prove Bayern’s win and Barcelona’s defeat simply were historic.

8 – Bayern Munich are the first team to score eight goals in a Champions League knockout match. Endless. #UCL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2020

😪 – FC Barcelona concede eight goals for the first time in all competitions for the first time since 1946 in the Copa del Rey 8-0 loss against Sevilla #UCL #BarcaBayern — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) August 14, 2020

Twitter naturally had a field day at Barcelona’s expense.

Barca first half summary pic.twitter.com/fDNamyDD0U — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 14, 2020

We’d 8-2 be a Barca fan right now… — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 14, 2020

A disgusting mismatch. I think plenty knew Bayern would best Barca easily tonight, but a 6-goal margin is just mindblowing. The gap is even larger than we thought. — Sam Tighe (@stighefootball) August 14, 2020

Shameful lack of effort from Barcelona. Bayern Munich able to pick them off at will #BARBAY — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) August 14, 2020

Barcelona's last 8-2 loss was to Real Madrid in February 1935. Manager Franz Platko survived (and even got the job again 20 years later). But, crucially, Twitter didn't exist back then #BARBAY — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 14, 2020

Barca players definitely telling the grand weans it was 8-2 on aggregate… — Kevin Bridges (@kevinbridges86) August 14, 2020

—First time conceding 8 goals in a game since 1946

—First trophyless season since 2007/08 Barcelona fans rn 🤬 pic.twitter.com/hs61nXYeDK — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 14, 2020

Barcelona deserves every one of those barbs and most of the forthcoming ones.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images