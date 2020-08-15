The Bruins got a much-needed win Saturday afternoon.
Boston defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 at Scotiabank Arena in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead. It certainly was a big victory for the B’s, who were without Tuukka Rask and David Pastrnak.
After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy addressed the media about the win.
To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.
More: Tuukka Rask Has Bruins’ ‘Full Support’ After Goalie Opts Out Of NHL Bubble
Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images