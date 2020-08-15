Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bruins got a much-needed win Saturday afternoon.

Boston defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 at Scotiabank Arena in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead. It certainly was a big victory for the B’s, who were without Tuukka Rask and David Pastrnak.

After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy addressed the media about the win.

To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images