Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are back in action Sunday.

For the first time since the National Hockey League resumed play, Ondrej Kase will take the ice for the B’s as they take on the Washington Capitals at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Boston has struggled upon the restart, losing each of its first two round-robin matchups against the Philadelphia Flyers and Tampa Bay Lightning. The Capitals are 0-1-1 in round-robin play and the No. 3 seed will be on the line as Washington and Boston clash Sunday.

The Bruins were 1-1-1 against the Capitals in the regular season. Boston’s power play was successful on just 14.3 percent of man advantages in those head-to-head matchups, while its penalty kill was stingy with a success rate of 90 percent.

For more on the matinee matchup, check out the video above from Sunday’s “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images