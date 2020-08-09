Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A busy weekend in the Wolverine State wraps up Sunday afternoon.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete at Michigan International Speedway in the Consumers Energy 400, the second of two weekend races at the 2-mile oval. Chris Buescher will start at the pole alongside Clint Bowyer with Tyler Reddick, Matt Kenseth and Aric Almirola rounding out the top five.

Kevin Harvick, who will start 20th, won Saturday’s FireKeepers Casino 400. He also won last year’s Consumers Energy 400.

Will the Stewart-Haas Racing driver continue his dominance at MIS? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how and when to watch the Consumers Energy 400 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Aug. 9, at 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Live

