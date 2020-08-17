Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins own a 2-1 advantage over the the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the NHL playoffs, and will attempt to extend that lead Monday night.

So, of course, the team is getting fans riled up for the all-important contest.

The team dropped another one of its epic hype videos ahead of the 8 p.m. ET puck drop. And much like the rest, it definitely gets the blood pumping.

Check it out:

Will Boston take a 3-1 lead over Carolina? Or will the Canes even the series at two games apiece? Tune in to find out.

