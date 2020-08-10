Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NHL’s qualifying round and round-robin stage have come and gone.

Now, it’s time for the real games to begin.

The first round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs is set to kick off Tuesday when the Boston Bruins will open their best-of-seven series with the Carolina Hurricanes. The Bruins enter the postseason as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference after dropping all three of their round-robin contests. The Hurricanes punched their ticket to the first round of the playoffs via a three-game sweep of the New York Rangers in the qualifying round.

This series will be a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference Final. Boston made quick work of Carolina last May as it swept the ‘Canes en route to the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. The two teams only met once during the regular season, with the B’s notching a 2-0 win at TD Garden in early December.

Here are the game dates, start times (all Eastern) and viewing information for the Bruins-Hurricanes first-round series, which will be played entirely at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Game 1 — Tuesday, Aug. 11: Hurricanes vs. Bruins, 8 p.m. (NESN, NBCSN)

Game 2 — Thursday, Aug. 13: Hurricanes vs. Bruins, 8 p.m. (NESN, NBCSN)

Game 3 — Saturday, Aug. 15: Bruins vs. Hurricanes, noon (NBC)

Game 4 — Monday, Aug. 17: Bruins vs. Hurricanes, 8 p.m. (NESN, NBCSN)

Game 5 (if necessary) — Wednesday, Aug. 19: Hurricanes vs. Bruins, TBD (TBD)

Game 6 (if necessary) — Thursday, Aug. 20: Bruins vs. Hurricanes, TBD (TBD)

Game 7 (if necessary) — Sunday, Aug. 23: Hurricanes vs. Bruins, TBD (TBD)

