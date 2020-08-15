Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Awards season continues to be kind to Liverpool.

Reds fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold and manager Jurgen Klopp won Premier League awards this week in recognition of the stellar season they enjoyed in 2019-20. Both were instrumental in Liverpool winning the Premier League title for the first time and were favorites to win awards in their respective categories.

The Premier League named Alexander-Arnold the Young Player of the Season for 2019-20. The 21-year-old scored four goals and registered 13 assists, a Premier League record. Alexander-Arnold also is a finalist for the Premier League Player of the Season award.

Klopp won the Premier League’s manager of the season award after guiding Liverpool to a club-record 99 points. The Reds also set a record by clinching the Premier League title with seven games remaining in the 38-game slate.

🏆 Congratulations to Jürgen Klopp The @LFC boss is your @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Season for 2019/20 #PLAwards pic.twitter.com/2rZyMpZfhV — Premier League (@premierleague) August 15, 2020

Alexander-Arnold, Klopp and Co. won’t have have long to admire their new trophies, as the 2020-21 Premier League season will begin Sept. 12. Liverpool will vie to upset the odds and defend the Premier League title they won in such dominant fashion.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com