Awards season continues to be kind to Liverpool.
Reds fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold and manager Jurgen Klopp won Premier League awards this week in recognition of the stellar season they enjoyed in 2019-20. Both were instrumental in Liverpool winning the Premier League title for the first time and were favorites to win awards in their respective categories.
The Premier League named Alexander-Arnold the Young Player of the Season for 2019-20. The 21-year-old scored four goals and registered 13 assists, a Premier League record. Alexander-Arnold also is a finalist for the Premier League Player of the Season award.
Merseyside's Finest™️@trentaa98 is your @TAGHeuer Young Player of the Season 🙌#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/70VFJAV0de
— Premier League (@premierleague) August 14, 2020
Klopp won the Premier League’s manager of the season award after guiding Liverpool to a club-record 99 points. The Reds also set a record by clinching the Premier League title with seven games remaining in the 38-game slate.
🏆 Congratulations to Jürgen Klopp
The @LFC boss is your @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Season for 2019/20 #PLAwards pic.twitter.com/2rZyMpZfhV
— Premier League (@premierleague) August 15, 2020
Alexander-Arnold, Klopp and Co. won’t have have long to admire their new trophies, as the 2020-21 Premier League season will begin Sept. 12. Liverpool will vie to upset the odds and defend the Premier League title they won in such dominant fashion.
