The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have been told their fate.

The third-seeded Celtics will face the sixth-seeded Sixers in the first-round of the NBA’s Eastern Conference playoff.

The first game of the best-of-seven series from the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. will take place on Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Here’s the full schedule:

The 76ers will be without guard Ben Simmons while big man Joel Embiid is battling his share of injuries, which could prove to be good for the Celtics.

We’ll find out Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images