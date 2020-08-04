Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Many are viewing the Celtics as an NBA Finals sleeper team with the playoffs fast approaching.

Not Mike Greenberg, however. The ESPN talking head holds Boston in much higher regard.

Shortly before the Celtics claimed victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, Greenberg delivered a somewhat bold prediction for Brad Stevens’ team, which currently holds the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The #Celtics have more places to go for a big bucket late than any team in the East. If they stay healthy I like them to go to the #NBA Finals. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) August 2, 2020

The Celtics have managed to stay near the top of the East standings throughout the season despite being a frequent victim of the injury bug. But Boston currently is at full strength, and while Kemba Walker presently is on a minutes restriction, he’s on track to be a full-go once the postseason commences. A fully healthy C’s team will be a tough out, even for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks or the reigning NBA champion Toronto Raptors.

Boston will play its third seeding game inside the league’s Orlando bubble Tuesday night when it battles the Miami Heat.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images