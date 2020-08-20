Celtics Injury Report: Two Players Listed With Injuries For Game 3 Vs. 76ers

The Boston Celtics have listed two players on their injury report. So it appears the early NBA bubble days where the team had no injuries are a thing of the past ahead of Game 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Gordon Hayward remains out with a right ankle sprain that could take four weeks to heal, though that estimate seems conservative.

Additionally, Javonte Green, who played six minutes off the bench and hit a big 3-pointer in Wednesday’s Game 2 win over Philadelphia, is listed as questionable with a right knee sprain.

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 3:



Javonte Green (right knee sprain) – QUESTIONABLE

Gordon Hayward (right ankle sprain) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 20, 2020

Ideally, Green will be available to assist in replacing Hayward off the bench, but we’ll see.

Some good news, though: Jaylen Brown is off the injury report completely entering Friday night after being listed as probable ahead of Game 2 thanks to a right thigh contusion from a collision with 76ers big man Joel Embiid.