Celtics Wrap: Led By Tatum, Boston dominates 76ers in 128-101 Victory

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Marcus Smart

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Daniel Theis

EVERYTHING FALLING FOR PHILLY

Behind another spectacular first quarter from Embiid, the 76ers cruised out to an efficient 14-for-24 shooting performance and seemed to be hitting everything.

Meanwhile, the Celtics’ opening shooting was anything but. Relying heavily on perimeter shooting to avoid Embiid in the low post, Boston made just nine of 21 first-quarter attempts from the field.

Then, Brown finally started driving to the hoop late in the quarter, and his baskets got Boston going.

strong to the hoop pic.twitter.com/TBsNVRM5hR — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 19, 2020

Tatum led the Celtics’ scoring effort in the opening quarter with 11 points, including this impressive shot from basically half court on their last possession.

The Celtics late-frame rally helped make up for lost ground, but they trailed 33-27 at the end of the quarter despite the 9-2 run.

THE BENCH STEPS UP

In the second, Stevens rolled out a Tatum-Brad Wanamaker-Romeo Langford-Enes Kanter-Grant Williams lineup that, oddly enough, gave them a little spark, extending the run to 22-5 through the first 3:19.

Kanter hit a big opening-quarter triple and a few possessions later, Tatum assisted Wanamaker to give Boston their first lead of the game.

And after Kemba Walked pulled up for a 19-foot jumper with just over four minutes in the half, 76ers coach Brett Brown called a timeout to settle his team down after an offensive collapse. At that point, Philadelphia was 3-for-15 shooting in the quarter.

The Celtics continued to cook the 76ers with the pick and roll, and Tatum (18 points in only 16.5 minutes), Walker (15 points) and Brown (11 points) all hit double digits by halftime, where Boston led 65-57.

Embiid led all scorers with 22 points at the half, because there’s only so much you can do about him.

PUT ‘EM AWAY WITH THE PnR

If the 76ers struggled defending the Celtics on the pick and roll in the second quarter, they were gassed by it in the third. And despite adjustments to avoid that Embiid reaching the 30-point mark in the frame, everything was going right for the Celtics after the break.

Walker badly missed a jumper earlier in the game, but hustled to grab his own offensive board and finish to fix the mistake. And from that point, he went off, finishing the third quarter with 22 points.