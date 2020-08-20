Celtics Wrap: Led By Tatum, Boston dominates 76ers in 128-101 Victory

No Gordon Hayward? No problem.
Well, we don’t really mean that. But without him in Game 2 of the first-round matchup of the NBA Payoffs, the Boston Celtics torched the Philadelphia 76ers to take a 2-0 series advantage with a 128-101 victory.
Despite a slow start, everything clicked for Boston after the first. Tatum finished with 33 points, five rebounds and five assists for a team-high. Kemba Walker supported with 22 points, Jaylen Brown dropped 20 with five boards, and Smart and Enes Kanter had 10-points apiece.
Joel Embiid led all scorers with 34 points for the 76ers.
With the win, Boston improves to 49-24 on the season. Philadelphia, meanwhile, falls to 43-31.
STARTING FIVE
PG: Kemba Walker
SG: Jaylen Brown
SF: Marcus Smart
PF: Jayson Tatum
C: Daniel Theis
EVERYTHING FALLING FOR PHILLY
Behind another spectacular first quarter from Embiid, the 76ers cruised out to an efficient 14-for-24 shooting performance and seemed to be hitting everything.
Meanwhile, the Celtics’ opening shooting was anything but. Relying heavily on perimeter shooting to avoid Embiid in the low post, Boston made just nine of 21 first-quarter attempts from the field.
Then, Brown finally started driving to the hoop late in the quarter, and his baskets got Boston going.
Tatum led the Celtics’ scoring effort in the opening quarter with 11 points, including this impressive shot from basically half court on their last possession.
The Celtics late-frame rally helped make up for lost ground, but they trailed 33-27 at the end of the quarter despite the 9-2 run.
THE BENCH STEPS UP
In the second, Stevens rolled out a Tatum-Brad Wanamaker-Romeo Langford-Enes Kanter-Grant Williams lineup that, oddly enough, gave them a little spark, extending the run to 22-5 through the first 3:19.
Kanter hit a big opening-quarter triple and a few possessions later, Tatum assisted Wanamaker to give Boston their first lead of the game.
And after Kemba Walked pulled up for a 19-foot jumper with just over four minutes in the half, 76ers coach Brett Brown called a timeout to settle his team down after an offensive collapse. At that point, Philadelphia was 3-for-15 shooting in the quarter.
The Celtics continued to cook the 76ers with the pick and roll, and Tatum (18 points in only 16.5 minutes), Walker (15 points) and Brown (11 points) all hit double digits by halftime, where Boston led 65-57.
Embiid led all scorers with 22 points at the half, because there’s only so much you can do about him.
PUT ‘EM AWAY WITH THE PnR
If the 76ers struggled defending the Celtics on the pick and roll in the second quarter, they were gassed by it in the third. And despite adjustments to avoid that Embiid reaching the 30-point mark in the frame, everything was going right for the Celtics after the break.
Walker badly missed a jumper earlier in the game, but hustled to grab his own offensive board and finish to fix the mistake. And from that point, he went off, finishing the third quarter with 22 points.
Tatum and Brown continued to do Tatum and Brown things, with 25 and 18 points, respectively, by the end of the third. And Smart remains the defensive heart of this team.
The bench was crucial all game, but Grant Williams got some quality minutes showing that the moment isn’t too big for the rookie. He set some big boy screens, too.
Boston led 98-75 entering the final quarter.
PUT IN TACKO FALL
Tatum played well into the fourth despite the large Celtics lead, but eventually it was time to play the bench players as Boston flirted with a 30-point lead.
And that means Tacko Fall saw his first NBA Playoff minutes.
Do you know how bad you have to be losing for Brad Stevens to roll out a lineup with Javonte Green, Semi Ojeleye, Langford, Fall and Rob Williams? You love to see it.
PLAY OF THE GAME
Defense translates to offense. This is Celtics basketball in a nutshell.
UP NEXT
The Celtics look ahead to Friday, Aug. 21 for Game 3 of the series. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.