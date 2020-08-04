Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It looks like the Boston Celtics still are celebrating pulling out their narrow Sunday night victory over the Portland Trail Blazers a day later.

On the team’s off day Monday, Celtics assistant coach Jerome Allen took to his personal Instagram to share a video of him and a few players having a dance competition in the weight room at the NBA’s Walt Disney World Campus.

The dance-off featured Allen and Marcus Smart representing Philadelphia, battling against Semi Ojeleye and Tacko Fall on team Africa.

Check it out below:

It’s great to see the Celtics having so much fun together, but the jury still is out on who won the competition.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images