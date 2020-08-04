Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Like all professional sports leagues in the United States, the NFL is being forced to cope with the COVID-19 crisis as best it can.

The NFL Management Council on Monday provided teams with an updated discipline schedule featuring a variety of penalties for players that violate the league’s coronavirus-related orders, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. The new rules are based on behaviors considered to be risky during the ongoing pandemic, which the league defines as “High-Risk COVID-19 conduct.”

Here’s a look at some of the NFL’s newest coronavirus rules, via Pelissero:

— Teams may fines players as much as one week’s salary or suspend them without pay “for engaging in the High-Risk COVID-19 conduct.” Suspensions may not exceed four weeks.

— Players may not attend indoor nigh clubs or bars unless they are wearing personal protective equipment and there are 10 or less people in the establishment.

— Players may not attend house gatherings larger than 15 people unless the player and all guests wear masks or PPE or practice social distances during the event.

— Players may not indoor concerts or entertainment events of any kind.

— Players may not attend a professional sporting event unless wearing PPE seated in a separate section (i.e., suites, owners boxes) with no more than 10 people.

— Players may not attend events prohibited by state or local officials

The NFL Management Council just sent clubs an updated discipline schedule, including fines and suspensions for “High Risk COVID-19 conduct,” such as going to clubs, bars and house parties without PPE. No longer labeled High Risk in the final deal: Church. pic.twitter.com/0lntiBNZYS — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 4, 2020

The NFL is scheduled to kick off its 2020 season Sept. 10.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images