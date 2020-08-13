Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Sun and Wings squared off Wednesday for the second time in a week, though Game 2 was much different than the first.

It wasn’t pretty, but Connecticut eked out a 70-66 victory over Dallas at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. The Sun got off to a sluggish start, but certainly made things interesting in the second half.

Alyssa Thomas (17 points, 7 rebounds) and DeWanna Bonner (18 points, six rebounds, three steals) led the charge for Connecticut. Allisha Gray (15 points, eight rebounds) and Arike Ogunbowale (19 points, three rebounds) did the same for Dallas, though they weren’t as pleased with the result.

Both squads move to 3-6. This is the first time the Sun have won two games in a row this season and the second time they’ve beaten the Wings in the last week.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Jasmine Thomas

SG: Kaila Charles

PF: Alyssa Thomas

SF: DeWanna Bonner

C: Brionna Jones

A SLUGGISH START

Connecticut got off to a bit of a slow start Tuesday night, and it showed.

The Wings wasted no time opening up a small lead, especially with the Sun shooting just 1-for-7 from the field to start the game. Dallas put forth quite the team effort early with Ogunbowale, Gray and Satou Sabally spreading 13 points between them.

But Connecticut stayed within striking distance thanks to some of Dallas’ glaring defensive flaws. Brionna Jones led all scorers with six points in the quarter, while a feisty Jasmine Thomas had five.

The Wings opened up a 20-15 lead after 10 minutes.

SLOPPY STUFF

Dallas extended its lead to seven early, but both squads struggled to find their groove.

The Sun and Wings combined for 14 (!) turnovers in the first half alone while scoring just 24 second-quarter points between the two. Connecticut shot a miserable 9-for-33 (27.3 percent) from the field and just 1-for-9 (11 percent) from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes.

Just as the Wings gained steam, however, so did the Sun. Dallas opened up a 10-point advantage in the latter half of the second, but Connecticut pushed right back to make it a five-point game on the back of Thomas.

The Wings padded their lead before the buzzer sounded, entering halftime up nine on the Sun.

CHIP-CHIP-CHIPPING AWAY

It took a little while, but things started to go the Sun’s way.

After another slow start, Connecticut slowly chiseled away at Dallas’ lead. And thanks to some solid stuff from AT and Bonner, the Sun managed to make it a three-point game with 3:35 on the clock.

You don't have to get out of her way, she will find a way to score!#SUNState pic.twitter.com/57FonBQPpj — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 13, 2020

The Sun made it a one-point game twice in the final three minutes of the game, but the Wings managed to stay up three entering the final frame.

COMEBACK COMPLETE

Connecticut finally took the lead in the fourth, and they didn’t look back.

The Sun kicked things off with a 14-5 run, going up for the first time since early in the first on a massive three from Bria Holmes, her first of the night. Thomas followed that up with a quick layup to make it a three-point game once again, only this time, the Sun were on top.

The Wings remained within striking distance, however, leaning hard on Ty Harris down the stretch.

Dallas made it a one-point game with 2:28 left to play, but Jasmine Thomas drained a clutch triple to give the Sun a much-needed boost.

You get a three! You get a three! You get a three! **Oprah voice**#SUNState pic.twitter.com/HkroRkxHSO — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 13, 2020

Ogumbowale trimmed the Sun’s lead to two with 31.1 on the clock, but a Bonner triple sealed the deal for Connecticut.

The Sun beat the Wings for the second time in a week, topping Dallas 70-66.

PLAY OF THE GAME

What a play, what a shot.

UP NEXT

The Sun square off against the Chicago Sky for the second time in a week Friday night, with tip-off slated for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images