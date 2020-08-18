David Krejci has been on another level offensively for the Boston Bruins so far this postseason.
The Bruins center already has recorded two goals and four assists through four games as Boston jumped out to a commanding 3-1 lead over the fifth-seeded Carolina hurricanes.
Krejci always has been impressive for the B’s in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Now, he sits in second place on the team’s all-time postseason points list behind the legendary Ray Bourque.
For more, check out the video above from Monday night's "Bruins Postgame Final,"
Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images