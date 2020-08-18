Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What. A. Game.

The Boston Bruins found themselves down 2-0 entering the final period of Game 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night.

But then a late third-period comeback happened.

Boston exploded for four goals in 5:44 to pick up the thrilling 4-3 win at Scotiabank Arena. Jake DeBrusk (twice), Connor Clifton and Brad Marchand had the tallies for Boston, while Justin Williams, Jordan Martinook and Teuvo Teräväinen accounted for Carolina’s goals.

With the win, the Bruins take a commanding 3-1 series lead, while the Hurricanes now must stave off elimination.

Here’s how it all went down:

CANES STRIKE FIRST

Boston found itself with the man advantage just 1:38 after the puck dropped when Ryan Dzingel went off for high-sticking. But the Bruins came up empty-handed before going on the kill three minutes later on a Jack Studnicka slash.

But, much like the B’s did, the Canes too came up short and the game remained scoreless.

Williams got the Hurricanes on the board first when he ripped the puck through traffic from the top of the faceoff circle past Halak for the 1-0 lead.

Willy gets us going! pic.twitter.com/rmyV6tWCDc — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 18, 2020

The B’s did not have a shot on net for over 12 minutes at one point in the period, but were able to get a few on net before time expired.

Carolina took a 1-0 lead into the second and outshot Boston 7-6.

BRUINS GO DOWN BY TWO

Boston had another power play and had possession for most of it, but the Hurricanes weathered the storm and Reimer stood on his head to keep the B’s off the board.

Carolina’s epic penalty kill ended and came rushing up the ice. Aho made some slick moves and pass through the neutral zone to Martinook and he wristed the puck glove-side on Halak to make it 2-0 with 7:52 left in the middle period.

Always bringing the energy! pic.twitter.com/3oTO3eNJzS — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 18, 2020

Carolina appeared to go up 3-0 just four minutes later, but Dougie Hamilton’s wrist shot hit Martinook’s stick — which clearly was above the cross-bar — and went by Halak. But it quickly was waved off.

And the Canes continued their enormous pressure and had energy all throughout the period, but the team wasn’t able to finish despite being dangerously close to going up by three.

The Bruins went on their third power play of the game when Studnicka drew a Hamilton hold with 22 seconds left, but went down the tunnel down 2-0 at the end of 40.

Boston held the slim shot advantage 11-10.

WHAT A THIRD!

The Bruins had 1:37 remaining on their power play but their efforts proved futile.

Boston finally got on the board with 12:34 left thanks to some quickness from DeBrusk.

The winger scooted through the Hurricanes’ defense and got around a diving Reimer to light the lamp as he dove through the air and bring the B’s within a goal. DeBrusk had a bit of a different celly as he went crashing into the boards after finding twine.

🎶 Soarin' Flyin' 🎶 Jake DeBrusk makes it a 1 goal game. 🚨#NHLonSN pic.twitter.com/i9TE99pR1Y — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 18, 2020

Then it was Clifton’s turn just 2:44 later.

Joakim Nordstrom fed Clifton in the faceoff circle when the defenseman sent a rocket to the back of the net to make it 2-2.

But we weren’t done just yet, folks.

Marchand gave Boston its first lead of the game off a pass from Torey Krug off the sideboards that beat Reimer on the breakaway.

From down 2-0 to up 3-2, it's been a heckuva 3rd period for the @NHLBruins 🚨#NHLonSN pic.twitter.com/OT6B6BK1ml — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 18, 2020

Oh, but the Bruins still weren’t done.

DeBrusk added his second goal — the B’s fourth in 5:44 of play — of the period for the 4-2 lead.

Carolina wouldn’t go away and got one back with 1:27 to go with a spin move from Teräväinen.

The Canes put a bit of desperation pressure on the Bruins in the final seconds, but it was Boston who emerged victorious and took a 3-1 series lead.

UP NEXT

The Bruins try to close out the series Wednesday night. Puck drop for Game 5 is set for 4 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Image